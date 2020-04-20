Local dealer giving away free hand sanitizer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dale Benton and his team at Benton Auto Group are offering sanitizers for free to local residents.
Benton has special-ordered 4,000 bottles of spray sanitizer for free distribution Friday, April 24 at Benton Nissan in Hoover, Oxford and Bessemer.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., all first responders and Healthcare workers are invited to come for their free bottle. And starting at 9:00 a.m., the giveaway will be open to the public.
To follow social distancing protocols, the bottles will be in the bed of a truck so people do not even need to leave their vehicle.
The bottles were produced by local Birmingham area brewery Dread River Distilling Company after the company converted their brewing facilities to produce sanitizer.
“We really wanted to step up to do something to help our community and we figured the best way to do that would be to offer a hard to find but necessary product like hand sanitizer. The goal is to keep Birmingham residents safer so that we can do what the health officials recommend and return to our normal daily lives sooner rather than later,” says Benton Auto Group owner Dale Benton.
Benton Nissan of Hoover is located at 1640 Montgomery Hwy, Benton Nissan in Oxford at 1834 US-78, and Benton Nissan in Bessemer at 5487 Academy Way.
Quantities will be limited to one per person or two per family.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.