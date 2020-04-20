Left Hand Soap Company finds niche making hand sanitizer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Philip Beverly arrived at Tuscaloosa’s Left hand Soap Company Monday afternoon to pick up something he and his wife needed badly.
“It’s been impossible. This is the only place that I know that carries it in town. So she was fortunate to find it online and jump on it when she found it,” Beverly explained.
The company with soap in its name now does big business selling hand sanitizer.
“So all you need to do is spray it on your hand, smell it and just rub it in,” Beverly described while demonstrating he applies it to his hands.
Hand sanitizer has become The Left Hand Soap Company’s biggest selling item in the past month. It is selling hand sanitizer in 4 ounce bottles for people and gallon jugs and businesses buying it bulk.
“It’s been very helpful, whatever we can do to help supplying is what we’re gonna do. So we’re trying to balance both,” according to the owner, Soapy Jones.
The product has been especially hard for folks like Beverly to find. He and his wife need hand sanitizer for their jobs working for Shipt.
“I use it often, every time I go into a store, come out I’m using sanitizer so I’m using quite a bit,” Beverly explained.
Left hand Soap company does online orders that can be delivered to you or you can pick up at their store.
