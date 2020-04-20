Jefferson County Coroner needs help finding family members for 4 people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help from the public to find family members of four people who have recently died.
Decedent: Rose Marie Davis
Age: 65 Race:
Place of Residence: Eumar Court NW, Center Point, Alabama 35215
Date/Time of Death: 4-11-2020 / 5:31 pm
Location of Death: Eumar Court NW, Center Point, Alabama 35215
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Family Notification: The decedent was found inside her apartment after a neighbor became concerned for her wellbeing. There is a daughter that reportedly lives in the Birmingham area, but all attempts to ascertain her name or location has failed. The decedent is reportedly a veteran and is possibly from Youngstown, Ohio. It is believed that family may still be living in Youngstown, Ohio but all attempts to locate them have failed.
Decedent: Mary Jane King
Age: 80 Race
Place of Residence: 1424 of 25th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234
Date/Time of Death: 4-13-2020 / 2:15 pm
Location of Death: Northway Health and Rehabilitation, 1424 25th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Family Notification: The decedent was a tenant at Northway Health and Rehabilitation and lived in southwest Birmingham for several years. The decedent’s daughter, Darlene King, is believed to live in the southwest area of Birmingham, but all attempts to locate her have failed.
Decedent: David Allen Miller
Age: 65
Place of Residence: (homeless) Birmingham, Alabama
Date/Time of Death: 4-13-2020 / 10:00 am
Location of Death: St. Vincent’s East Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama 35235
Cause of Death: Natural causes
Family Notification: The decedent was an inpatient at St. Vincent’s East Hospital at the time of his death. The decedent was known to be homeless and previously listed an address in Andalusia, Alabama. All attempts to find family have failed.
Decedent: Wayne Simon (no picture available)
Age: 70
Race: White
Sex: Male
Place of Residence: Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Birmingham, Alabama
Date/Time of Death: 4-6-2020 / 11:06 pm
Location of Death: Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1000 Dugan Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35214
Cause of Death: Natural causes Family Notification: According to a friend, the decedent is originally from Birmingham and there are no immediate family members still living.
The coroner’s office is requesting that family or anyone with knowledge of family to please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
