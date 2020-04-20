Huntsville officials update COVID-19 case count decrease from ADPH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison county officials are updated the latest on COVID-19 on Saturday.
Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell started Saturday’s briefing updating the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“We did contact the ADPH after seeing the latest numbers this morning. They noted that the numbers were slightly misreported on Friday and they have now been corrected.”
Crestwood Medical Center’s Dr. Pam Hudson says Huntsville and Madison’s facilities are doing well during the pandemic.
“Your hospitals are safe and we are here for you.”
“We are not over full at this point and still have resources to treat COVID-19 patients.”
“All of our medical facilities have emergency rooms that are operating up to normal standards.”
“We are in good shape for a PPE standpoint and a testing materials standpoint.”
“Healthcare workers are now wearing masks as well. That is just our new normal.”
“We have been proactive in this and even anticipate some of the new guideline from the CDC. Our residents are doing a great job - Don’t Stop!”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle urged residents to continue to stay safe.
“To the people out there - we have done a good job. You have separated and sanitized where we needed.”
“Now is not the time to let up on these guidelines.”
“We are one group gathering away from having a serious problem.”
“Masks show you are socially responsible.”
“We cannot afford to let our guard down. We don’t want a resurgence of numbers. Our economy cannot afford it.”
Wes Kelly of Huntsville Utilities talked the latest on crews and his office.
“Late fees and penalities have been forgiven at this time. If you paid them already, you will get a credit on your next bill.”
“We want to serve the community and this was an easy decision.”
“We have suspended disconnects already previously as well.”
“We had 18,000 people lose power during the Easter Sunday storm. Power has been restored and our crews did the work safely while using PPE.”
Watch the above video for all of Saturday’s remarks.
