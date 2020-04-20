Governor Ivey: 28,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans issued in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey on the program: “In Alabama, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. COVID-19 has had unavoidable, devastating consequences on our small businesses, but what is also unavoidable is Congress’ duty to protect this important sector of our American economy. My Office and I are staying in conversation with our Alabama delegation members and are discussing with them that as we work to combat COVID-19, this critical program is helping our small businesses across Alabama. Financial institutions have made close to 28,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling around $4.9 billion here in Alabama. I join President Trump, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and small businesses across Alabama and around the country desperately in need of this assistance in urging Democrats to immediately replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. I look forward to Congress taking action this week. Alabama small businesses, I stand with you. We will get through this together.”