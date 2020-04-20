FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few days of dry weather

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Models are showing the potential for a few strong and severe storms during this time frame. Most of Wednesday will be dry with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day with the chance for rain moving in Wednesday night. Showers and storms will likely continue as we head into Thursday morning with most of us drying out Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. With wind shear and some (not much) instability available, we can’t rule out the risk for a few strong storms.