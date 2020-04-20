FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few days of dry weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We have seen quite the amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours with many locations recording three to six inches. Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston saw record breaking rainfall for April 19th.
24 Hour Totals (4/19/2020):
Birmingham: 3.36" Old Record: 1.96" (1951)
Tuscaloosa: 5.42" Old Record: 4.55" (1982)
Anniston: 2.78" Old Record: 1.69" (1984)
The warm and unstable air never made it into Central Alabama so our severe threat never materialized Sunday evening. We are seeing most of the moisture with this system moving out of here. We'll start the day with cloud cover, but I think we will see plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be comfortable this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. We should see northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a couple of cool nights! Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 50s Tuesday morning. By Wednesday morning, we could see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Weather is looking very nice Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy tomorrow afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Models are showing the potential for a few strong and severe storms during this time frame. Most of Wednesday will be dry with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day with the chance for rain moving in Wednesday night. Showers and storms will likely continue as we head into Thursday morning with most of us drying out Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. With wind shear and some (not much) instability available, we can’t rule out the risk for a few strong storms.
The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a small threat for a few strong storms across Central Alabama during this time frame. I would expect a line of storms moving into Alabama early Thursday morning between 12am-7am. I am not expecting a substantial severe threat with this system due to the limited amount of unstable air available with this storm. Main concern will be strong winds and a small chance for an isolated tornado. If anything changes over the next couple of days, we will let you know!
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds could increase late in the day with a chance for a few showers or storms Friday night into Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms early Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon with mostly dry conditions. The European model is indicating a chance for widely scattered showers as we head into Sunday, so we will include a rain chance with high temperatures dropping below average with many of us staying in the upper 60s. I don’t see any sign of any big heat waves over the next seven to ten days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.