Faith in Action AL promoting peace through social media during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eight homicides in seven days, and that’s just in Birmingham.
Those heartbreaking numbers are concerning one group whose mission is to promote peace and end violence.
Faith in Action AL says their mission got a whole lot harder with COVID-19. It’s now having to switch up how they reach out.
Since volunteers can’t physically be with those in need, they’re going digital. Rather than their night walks through neighborhoods, they’re spreading a message of support, love, and peace on Facebook and Instagram.
Right now, they’re having the conversation internally and with the city of Birmingham regarding how much of a risk they’re asking their volunteers and peacemakers to take when it comes to engaging with the victims of violence.
They also want to help educate people about COVID-19.
Faith in Action said they fear the violence is just going to spike.
“We’re expecting to see some ticks in the violence as people become more and more, have more and more cabin fever. And that coupled with the displacement from jobs and normal routines and everything, just really, really trying to be intentional at reaching out,” said Onoyemi Williams with Faith in Action AL.
They’re partnering with organizations like Brother Let’s Talk to incorporate mental health support.
Their biggest task is getting their message across to people on social media who may not be following them on Facebook or Instagram, and asking others to share their page.
