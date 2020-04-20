Decatur nurse: “called by God” to help with COVID-19 crisis in New York

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Medical professionals from across the country have packed their bags for New York. That’s where more than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19.
Nina Bennett, of Decatur is one of those people.
She was working at a nursing home in Falkville before the pandemic hit.
Having worked as an ER nurse, Bennett says she knows the toll it takes on you when you can’t save a life.
That’s why she feels God called her to join the effort in New York.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Bennett got a job as an ER nurse at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn.
She got to work on March 30 and began working 12-hour shifts.
That's the same day New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a call for help for medical professionals.
Bennett says this is like nothing she’s ever seen. She says she’s watched someone’s oxygen levels go from a 98 to 68 in minutes.
After 20 years of working as an ER nurse, Bennett says she had to use body bags for the first time.
Bennet said in part, “I do not want our state to get in the situation New York is in. Do not think this is a hoax. It is very, very real. . We don’t all need something from Walmart or Target everyday. It’s a time to take this serious.”
Bennett says she is turning to God and her coworkers for support and says, we're all in this together.
You can read more of what she has to say in today’s edition of the Decatur Daily.
