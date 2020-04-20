COVID-19 testing site coming to Fairfield Wednesday

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Medical Care will be operating a drive-thru coronavirus testing site Wednesday, April 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their office located on 7000 Grasselli Road.
Those who wish to be tested must meet one of the following criteria:
- Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
- Employer mandate
- Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Individuals must pre-register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCFairfieldDriveThru04222020.
Once the pre-registration process is complete, patients will be assigned a time slot and can arrive at any point during the assigned time slot for testing.
