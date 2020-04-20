COVID-19 testing site coming to Fairfield Wednesday

Cahaba Medical Care will host a drive-through testing site Wednesday in Fairfield. (Source: Cahaba Medical Care)
By WBRC Staff | April 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:48 AM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Medical Care will be operating a drive-thru coronavirus testing site Wednesday, April 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their office located on 7000 Grasselli Road.

Those who wish to be tested must meet one of the following criteria:

  • Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
  • Employer mandate
  • Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Individuals must pre-register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCFairfieldDriveThru04222020.

Once the pre-registration process is complete, patients will be assigned a time slot and can arrive at any point during the assigned time slot for testing.

