Coronavirus pushes telemedicine efforts, access in Alabama

The Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Health Care Program provides 50% to 60% funding to eligible health care providers for telecommunications and broadband services. The SuperComputer Authority was going to apply for the grant money this year, but Walter Overby, its chief executive officer, this week said it would likely delay applying another year. That’s because the federal CARES Act, approved by Congress and signed by the president last month, includes about $200 million for telehealth infrastructure for nonprofit and public providers. If they can get a portion of that money, it would be a better deal for providers than the originally proposed grants, Overby said.