Cleanup continues after Sunday storms cause damage in Chilton County

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s going to take people in Thorsby some time to clean up a mess left by strong storms and winds which hit the Chilton County town Sunday morning. Parts of the area are still without electricity.
The storm took down a lot of trees. Some roads were impassable, but most roadways have now been cleared. It does appear it will take a while to restore electricity. That’s the word from Chilton County Commissioner Matthew Mims. Still, many residents realize it could have been worse.
The Posey family was busy Monday trying to pick up tree limbs and remove downed trees from their backyard after the storm hit suddenly Sunday morning.
“Total disbelief. Unbelievable. Couldn’t believe this was happening. My husband was trying to get the kids to the basement. He was the last one down. He said the trees are falling down. The trees are falling down,” Mystie Posey, a Clanton teacher, said.
Next door, the driveway to the St. John home was completely blocked by downed trees Sunday. The storm hit suddenly and without warning for Edna St. John and her husband. “Lying in bed, I heard hail and I said ‘is that hail?’ He said yes and I got up,” St. John said.
The couple had little time to react. “Looked out the window and the wind was really blowing. I said it was bad. He got up and by the time we hit the floor it was all hit,” St. John said.
The St. John’s were shocked to see the storm hit so quickly and it was over within seconds, but the damage was extensive. “We had three trees down on the garage and two on the house and 15 trees down in the front and back,” St. John said.
The couple stayed with their daughter last night, but they plan to return to their home of 27 years Monday night. “Just feel like we are lucky to be alive, actually. You know we can fix the house,” St. John said.
Tree service companies and church groups were all out Monday helping to cut trees. It’s going to take some time, but folks are still glad no one was seriously injured.
