B’ham police investigating 4 weekend homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating four homicides that happened from Friday morning to Sunday morning.
Three of the four victims have been identified.
Police responded to a shooting Friday at 11:47 a.m. in the 2400 block of 9th Ave. South and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that reportedly happened during a assault. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Emolio Aaron Elliott, Jr., was taken to UAB Hospital and died that night.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Briar Grove Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday in relation to an investigation involving an officer-involved shooting. In the home, police found 36-year-old Antoine Harris, who died at the scene. Two suspects from Phenix City were later arrested.
Overnight Sunday morning police responded to the 1000 block of Alabama Ave. SW. They say 30-year-old Charles Edward Gregory was shot during a reported assault at a residence. He was taken to UAB Hospital and died just after 4:30 a.m.
Late Sunday morning a motorist was found unresponsive on the shoulder of the roadway in the 1400 block of 88th Street North. The motorist died at the scene shortly after being located. The victim’s identified has not been released.
If you have any information on any case, please contact the Birmingham Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.