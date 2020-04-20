Alabama senior excels in life, living in Pleasant Valley during COVID-19

Karmyn is one of those rare young adults who excels in all phases of her life - in the classroom, in sports, as a volunteer and helping out her family. For her efforts, Karmyn has been identified and awarded one of the top student-athlete’s in the state of Alabama, having been named winner of numerous scholarships as a 2020 Bryant-Jordan Winner, which included earning the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award Recipient.