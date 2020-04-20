Alabama senior excels in life, living in Pleasant Valley during COVID-19

PLEASANT VALLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not that Karmyn Sparks is perfect, but the Pleasant Valley High School senior is darn close.
Karmyn is one of those rare young adults who excels in all phases of her life - in the classroom, in sports, as a volunteer and helping out her family. For her efforts, Karmyn has been identified and awarded one of the top student-athlete’s in the state of Alabama, having been named winner of numerous scholarships as a 2020 Bryant-Jordan Winner, which included earning the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award Recipient.
“I was in shock when I heard my name called,” said Sparks. “I have been raised to do your very best in everything you do and treat people the way you want to be treated. Also to help those in need, whether that is family, friends, a neighbor or a total stranger.”
Sparks is a three-sport athlete at Pleasant Valley, playing volleyball, basketball and track and field. She has a 3.6 GPA as well works in numerous school clubs, plus worked with the Palmer Home for Disadvantaged Children tutoring in its extended day program.
Sparks is also a young lady that dealt with a difficult home environment and along with her younger brother were adopted and is now blossoming as a strong community young leader in Pleasant Valley.
Karmyn Sparks will be attending college at Jacksonville State University this fall.
