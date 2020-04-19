Suspect arrested in B’ham manhunt linked to Chelsea Robbery

Suspect arrested in B’ham manhunt linked to Chelsea Robbery
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a robbery suspect in the area of Highway 280 and Old Highway 280 in Chelsea. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 1:12 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The subject of Saturday’s manhunt has now been linked to a robbery in Chelsea.

Authorities say the suspect robbed customers and employees at the OrthoExpress Urgent Care in Chelsea. No one was injured. The robbery happened Friday at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, investigators identified 32-year-old Derrick Hightower as the suspect in the robbery. Hightower was arrested after a massive manhunt in Birmingham that was related to other cases.

The sheriff says investigators plan to obtain arrest warrants in connection with the robbery.

“We are very thankful that this individual has been arrested and is no longer a danger to everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted during this unfortunate series of events," said Sheriff Samaniego. "I commend all of the law enforcement agencies who have been working together to bring this to a close.”

On Friday, April 17, 2020, at approximately 10:30AM, Shelby County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a robbery of...

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.