Suspect arrested in B’ham manhunt linked to Chelsea Robbery

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The subject of Saturday’s manhunt has now been linked to a robbery in Chelsea.
Authorities say the suspect robbed customers and employees at the OrthoExpress Urgent Care in Chelsea. No one was injured. The robbery happened Friday at 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday, investigators identified 32-year-old Derrick Hightower as the suspect in the robbery. Hightower was arrested after a massive manhunt in Birmingham that was related to other cases.
The sheriff says investigators plan to obtain arrest warrants in connection with the robbery.
“We are very thankful that this individual has been arrested and is no longer a danger to everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted during this unfortunate series of events," said Sheriff Samaniego. "I commend all of the law enforcement agencies who have been working together to bring this to a close.”
