Sunday Severe Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A few severe storms with hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds up to 60 MPH are possible across West Alabama through the late morning hours. Then, two additional waves of severe storms are expected later today. The first round could produce hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds up to 60 mph . This threat includes all of Central Alabama through 11 AM. Heavy rain may result in localized flooding.
The second round of severe storms is expected from 2 pm this afternoon through 2 am tomorrow morning. The greatest threat for the second round of storms will be south of the I-20 Corridor. These storms may produce tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and and hail up to golf ball size. Repeated rounds of rain may also produce flash flooding. In addition to the Flash Flood Threat, minor flooding will continue along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior river basins through the day.
There is a threat of another round of severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, across all of Central Alabama from late Wednesday into Thursday.
An area of disturbed weather is moving out of the Lower Mississippi Valley today producing this threat for two rounds of Severe Weather. The first wave will begin early this morning and continue through the late morning as thunderstorms develop north of a warm front. These storms could produce damaging winds and hail up to golf ball size or possibly larger.
The afternoon Severe Weather Threat will be dependent on the northward track of this system but at the moment a warm front is still expected to be near Montgomery by noon. With limited rain in this area the atmosphere especially south of the front will become very unstable and a cluster of thunderstorms forms in East Mississippi this afternoon and begins tracking east the warm front will move north and east. These stronger storms will begin moving into Southwest Alabama this afternoon and will surface dew points climbing to near 70 combining with cold temperatures above the surface and a strong Jet Stream we will begin to see Severe Thunderstorm development along the warm front. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible. A few stronger storms may develop further north and these will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.
Although there is a tornado threat, especially in areas to the south damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph are more likely. Still, this weather set-up will be capable of producing strong EF-2 to EF-3 tornadoes. At the moment it appears the entire system may be out of Alabama bu 10 pm. Still, Flash Flooding will remain a significant threat this afternoon and tonight in association with the ongoing thunderstorms.
Once the system clears the area a drier, more tranquil weather pattern will return at least for Monday and Tuesday but another area of low pressure will move out of The Southern Plains Wednesday and Thursday and forecast models do detect at least a chance for more Severe Weather Wednesday night and Thursday. At the moment, it still appears as if this system may be capable of producing Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes but the timing and strength is still uncertain.
