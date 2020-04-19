Sunday Severe Weather

The afternoon Severe Weather Threat will be dependent on the northward track of this system but at the moment a warm front is still expected to be near Montgomery by noon. With limited rain in this area the atmosphere especially south of the front will become very unstable and a cluster of thunderstorms forms in East Mississippi this afternoon and begins tracking east the warm front will move north and east. These stronger storms will begin moving into Southwest Alabama this afternoon and will surface dew points climbing to near 70 combining with cold temperatures above the surface and a strong Jet Stream we will begin to see Severe Thunderstorm development along the warm front. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible. A few stronger storms may develop further north and these will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.