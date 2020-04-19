Sunday morning storms cause extensive damage in Thorsby

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:15 Sunday morning in Chilton County. The storm caused widespread damage throughout the county, Thorsby suffering some of the worst.
In no time, multiple agencies from around Chilton County rushed to Thorsby High School to help any way possible.
Thorsby Fire Chief Josh Parker said it’s amazing no one was seriously injured. Although there were no serious injures in Thorsby, there was plenty of damage.
“Now the whole county is working together. All of our fire departments are coming together. As you can imagine, small departments like this, our resources are limited,” said Chief Parker.
Linda Brackin says she got an early wake-up call Sunday morning, one she will never forget.
"The window blew in, and I woke up, laid in the bed, and was screaming," said Brackin.
A massive tree in her front yard crashed to the ground during the storm.
“I didn’t know what to think. I was traumatized at the moment and couldn’t talk,” said Brackin.
Thorsby Resident Mario Herrera took some time Sunday morning to look at all the damage in his neighborhood.
“Its havoc, trees, trash, roof shingles, everything is in the middle of the road,” said Herrera.
He says it’s going to be a while before things are back to normal, but his community is up for the challenge.
“We can do it. We unite, we’re all friends and help each other out,” said Herrera
