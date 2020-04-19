Storm damage reported in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second Sunday in a row parts of Alabama are dealing with severe weather.
There are several reports of storm damage in Chilton County.
Early Sunday morning a storm hit bringing high winds and heavy rain.
A camper was flipped over, trees were uprooted and snapped in half across the area.
There are numerous trees down in the Clanton area.
This is a picture of the sky in Clanton Sunday morning. The picture was sent in by a viewer.
There are trees down along County Road 252 in Clanton.
Right now there are no reports of any injuries.
