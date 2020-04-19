Storm damage reported in Chilton County

Storm damage reported in Chilton County
Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 7:34 AM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second Sunday in a row parts of Alabama are dealing with severe weather.

There are several reports of storm damage in Chilton County.

Early Sunday morning a storm hit bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Damage in Chilton County
Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)

A camper was flipped over, trees were uprooted and snapped in half across the area.

Damage in Chilton County
Damage in Chilton County (Source: Samantha Delauder)

There are numerous trees down in the Clanton area.

This is a picture of the sky in Clanton Sunday morning. The picture was sent in by a viewer.

Storms clouds over Clanton
Storms clouds over Clanton (Source: Becky Cox)

There are trees down along County Road 252 in Clanton.

Right now there are no reports of any injuries.

Trees down in Clanton
Trees down in Clanton (Source: Angie Wyatt)
Trees down in Clanton
Trees down in Clanton (Source: Angie Wyatt)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.