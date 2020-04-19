Red skies, trees down as storms blow in Sunday morning

Red skies, trees down as storms blow in Sunday morning
Tree down in Clanton (Source: Allen Wolfe)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 8:30 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms hit Alabama for a second Sunday in a row.

Storm damage in Chiton Co.
Storm damage in Chiton Co. (Source: Bailey Boockholdt)

There are reports of campers flipped and trees down in Chilton County and Tallapoosa County.

Hail in Lawley, Bibb Co.
Hail in Lawley, Bibb Co. (Source: Eva Seekers)
Hail in Alexander City
Hail in Alexander City (Source: Dianne Moore)

There were hail storms in several counties with hail covering the ground and back decks.

Some people woke up to a red sunrise, with some folks getting a hopeful rainbow in the middle.

Red sunrise in Southside
Red sunrise in Southside (Source: Cindy)
Rainbow in Alexandria
Rainbow in Alexandria (Source: Selena Hurst)

Tree limbs were scattered across yards and roads, making travel difficult in some neighborhoods.

Storm view in Jemison
Storm view in Jemison (Source: Brody Mazingo)
Lake Mitchell at Higgins Ferry Boat Launch SOURCE: Mike Agee

Right now there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.