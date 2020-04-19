Red skies, trees down as storms blow in Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms hit Alabama for a second Sunday in a row.
There are reports of campers flipped and trees down in Chilton County and Tallapoosa County.
There were hail storms in several counties with hail covering the ground and back decks.
Some people woke up to a red sunrise, with some folks getting a hopeful rainbow in the middle.
Tree limbs were scattered across yards and roads, making travel difficult in some neighborhoods.
Right now there are no confirmed reports of injuries.
