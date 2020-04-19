Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide they say happened Sunday.
Officers with the east precinct were called to the 8800 block of 14th Street North where they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Neither the victim or suspect have been identified.
Police say the area this happened in is an isolated area, so they are asking for your help.
If you have any information or details about what happened, you’re asked to call B’ham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.