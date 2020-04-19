Daphne police searching for missing teenager

Amelia Ann Wright (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 7:22 AM

DAPHNE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Amelia Ann Wright was last seen near her home in Daphne on Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has this categorized as a runaway.

Amelia is a 14-year-old, white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5′3 and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing white shorts, a pink shirt and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information to call 911 or the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

