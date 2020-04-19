Damage in Collins Chapel, homes damaged and huge trees down in Thorsby

Trees uprooted in Thorsby (Source: Whitney Smith)
By WBRC Staff | April 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 11:26 AM

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms caused damage across Chilton County Sunday morning.

Huge trees fell on part of a home and were uprooted in yards after storms with heavy winds and rain came through.

Part of the roof of the fire department in Collins Chapel was peeled off. There was damage outside homes in Collins Chapel as well.

Damage across Collins Chapel in Chilton County (Source: Michael Ray)
Damage across Collins Chapel in Chilton County (Source: Michael Ray)

A man says he has major damage to his home and his car was destroyed in Thorsby on Montgomery Avenue.

Home and car damaged in Thorsby (Source: Johnathan Smitherman)
Home and car damaged in Thorsby (Source: Johnathan Smitherman)

Trees in Thorsby were uprooted in several yards.

Trees uprooted in Thorsby (Source: Whitney Smith)
Huge tree in Thorsby (Source: Terry Lawrence)

