Youth baseball teams “hopeful” on resuming play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May 11th is when the state’s COVID-19 board has recommended that youth activities could possibly resume play if Governor Kay Ivey and local municipalities approve.
During this time of year, Ren McCullars is normally playing baseball inside the fence, but over the past five weeks, he’s been on the outside looking in.
“I feel kind of mad because I like practicing with everyone on my team,” said Ren McCullars.
The 8-year-old plays for Homewood’s 8U recreational youth baseball league. Although his season has been postponed, resuming play will look much different than it did before COVID-19.
“As coaches, we really have to focus on social distancing like not shaking hands after the game, or try not to give high fives, and separating players in the dugout," said Ren’s dad and coach, Ben McCullars.
The state’s COVID-19 board also recommends that players and coaches wear face masks and gloves when practicing or playing a game. For Devon Davis, who coaches one of Homewood’s 12U teams, he says you can’t replace what his players have already lost this season.
“It’s been tough. At 12U, that’s the year you get the opportunity to go to Cooperstown and that’s something the kids on my team have been excited about. We talked about it all last year, did fundraising for it, and even bought plane tickets for it," said Davis.
Cooperstown announced last week it has cancelled the historic national youth tournament. Davis now leans on hope that they can finish out the rest of their season.
“We have our OTM season and we don’t know what will be with that, there’s end of the season tournament after that and then we have our travel season after that,” added Davis.
May 11th is the suggested start date for youth activities, but again, nothing has been approved by Governor Kay Ivey nor any of the local municipalities.
“We just have to wait and see. We’re still in limbo on if we will actually resume play, but whatever is decided we know is for the best interest of everyone’s safety,” said McCullars.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.