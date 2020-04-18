UPDATE: Auburn Police identify victim in homicide investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The victim in an Auburn homicide has been identified after the body was found at a landscaping facility off U.S. Highway 280 Friday, April 17.
The Auburn Police Division confirmed the body found in the 9500 block of U.S. Highway 280 was that of Nancy A. Nash, 54, of Phenix City, Alabama.
According to investigators with the Auburn Police Department, a white truck had appeared to be burned. Just a short distance away, the body of the victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
The victim’s vehicle, a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, was missing from the scene and has since been located in Irondale, Alabama.
The vehicle is being transported back to the Auburn Police Division for processing by the FBI.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.