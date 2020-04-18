Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe storms are likely Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening across Central Alabama with the greatest threat generally south of I-20. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds appear possible. Flash flooding is also possible with training thunderstorm activity. Minor flooding is already occurring and will continue along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior river basins through the weekend.
Rain showers with a few thunderstorms will continue to move southeast today as a cold front moves across the the area today. The rain later today will push into Southeast Alabama as a brief ridge of high pressure builds over the region. The front is expected to stall along the Gulf Coast tonight but winds will continue from the north through the day with afternoon temperatures around 70. The front will lift north as a warm front tonight allowing for the development of a few showers and thunderstorms as the warm, moist, unstable air moves north. Some of these storms may produce isolated large hail events but there will be a break in thunderstorm activity through the early afternoon.
Stronger thunderstorms will be developing in South Mississippi and will track across West Alabama during the afternoon bringing a greater threat for storms south of I-20. The greatest threat for tornadoes will be along and south of the I-85 to US 80 Corridor but large rain areas will continue through the evening Sunday. Some areas south of I-20 may receive rainfall totals of three to three-and-a-half inches with the greatest rainfall in areas to the south and east.
The rain will likely end area wide by sunrise Monday as cooler, more stable air flows back into the region behind a cold front. Diminishing clouds will follow through the day with drier, more seasonal conditions returning in the Tuesday- Thursday time frame.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.