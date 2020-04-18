Saturday Morning Weather

Rain showers with a few thunderstorms will continue to move southeast today as a cold front moves across the the area today. The rain later today will push into Southeast Alabama as a brief ridge of high pressure builds over the region. The front is expected to stall along the Gulf Coast tonight but winds will continue from the north through the day with afternoon temperatures around 70. The front will lift north as a warm front tonight allowing for the development of a few showers and thunderstorms as the warm, moist, unstable air moves north. Some of these storms may produce isolated large hail events but there will be a break in thunderstorm activity through the early afternoon.