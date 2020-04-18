15 people test positive for COVID-19 at Alabaster nursing home

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Nine residents and six staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Shelby Ridge Health & Rehab in Alabaster.
This is the news release from Bobby Stephenson at Rehab Select:
“As a precautionary measure, Shelby Ridge tested 140 residents and staff members due to a possible exposure. From these tests we have learned that nine residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are receiving appropriate medical care as directed by their physician. These staff members are quarantined at home and are receiving the appropriate medical care if needed.
Shelby Ridge has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Shelby County Health Department. We also shared this information with our residents and their families and our employees.
“We continue to follow directives from the CDC and other state and federal authorities. All residents are monitored multiple times each day for symptoms. All staff members are screened before they begin their shift. We are using appropriate personal protective equipment and following infection control protocols.
“We are grateful for our staff members who are working hard and providing compassionate care for each resident of Shelby Ridge. We will continue to keep our residents and family members informed and appreciate their understanding and patience.”
