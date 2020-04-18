No A-Day, but Big Al was cruising

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football could not host an A-Day game this year because of the COVID-19 crisis, but the Crimson Tide spirit was alive and well when Big Al cruised through neighborhoods Saturday.
Big Al drove through and waved to fans in Alberta City, West Tuscaloosa, Grand Pointe and more, while maintaining a safe social distance.
In addition to Big Al’s tour, the Crimson Tide Sports Network and its affiliate radio stations aired a two-hour show Saturday, hosted by Eli Gold, and included Nick Saban, Greg Byrne, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson and Brad Bohannon.
