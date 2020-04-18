The Market at Pepper Place offering drive-thru service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you know any farmers, you probably know they are pretty resilient.
That's certainly the case for Kyle Platt. As a farmer, he knows how to deal with challenging situations, including a new way of selling produce at the Pepper Place Saturday Market.
"So, this has been a huge change for all of us," said Platt
Typically a Saturday morning in April would be full of people walking around buying produce and other goods at the Pepper Place Market.
This year looks a lot different. Customers place their orders online, then pull up in their vehicle and have their food placed in the trunk.
Market Manager Lisa Beasley is glad they were able to figure out a way to stay open.
"Being able to stay open for the farmer at this time has made all the difference," according to Beasley.
The drive-thru service has made a couple of changes over the past few weeks. Organizers say it’s running much better. While things are looking good for farmers at the market, Platt says it’s not a complete victory.
"It's a mixed bag of emotions because a lot of farms see an incredible increase in sales, but it's hard to take too much joy in that with all things considered. "
For more information click on the link below.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.