Man wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop conducted by Brookside Police Friday night led to a chase through multiple jurisdictions and involved a man with active felony warrants for attempted murder and armed robbery.
At around 8:25 p.m. Brookside officers attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling on Cherry Ave near I-22. The driver fled from the scene and Brookside PD began a pursuit. As the chase led into Birmingham, the Birmingham Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.
According to Brookside PD, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jarrell Russell, jumped out of the vehicle on 5th St. N in Birmingham and ran towards a residential area. At that time the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Amber Collins, crawled into the driver seat and continued to lead officers on a chase.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle at 4th Ave North and 17th St. and take Collins into custody. They recovered heroin & marijuana, scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash from the vehicle.
Russell is wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery in Jefferson County and has criminal history with numerous violent felony offenses including multiple weapons charges, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to elude Police, Receiving Stolen Property, and Controlled Substance.
He is suspected to be armed with a black semi automatic handgun and is considered armed & extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookside Police Department at (205) 922-5212 or Birmingham Area Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
