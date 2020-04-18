Dadeville police chief: husband, wife found shot dead inside home

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville Police Department is investigating an overnight double homicide, Police Chief Jonathan Floyd confirmed.
Floyd says officers received a call between 7 and 8 p.m. about two deceased people. When police arrived to the scene, Floyd says they found two people dead due to apparent gunshot wounds inside a home within the 200 block of North Barrett Street.
Floyd has identified the two as husband Willie Tidwell, 61 and wife Barbara Tidwell, 65.
Earlier Saturday, Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith confirmed to WSFA 12 News he knew the victims in the incident.
Floyd says anyone with information is asked to call Dadeville police. Floyd also confirmed Dadeville PD is also working with Birmingham and Auburn police as well.
