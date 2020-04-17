University of Montevallo offers meal plan and housing refunds; distributes $1.2 million in federal funding to students

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is providing financial support to students in the wake of COVID-19.
The University approved refunds for unused housing and meal plans after students were required to leave campus before the completion of the spring semester to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.
In addition to refunds, the university is distributing $1.2 million in emergency federal funding to students as well as setting up the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund to assist with any unexpected hardships students now face.
“We are immensely grateful to all of those in the UM family who worked diligently to facilitate access to this funding for direct distribution to our students,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “We are especially grateful to our congressional delegation and their staff for their help and support at this time.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.