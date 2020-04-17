UAB hospital finding ways to safely reuse PPE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Personal protective equipment is a crucial and vital part of the fight against COVID-19, and leaders at UAB hospital have come up with a way to reuse some of the precious PPE.
The risk of running out of N95 respirators, face shields, gowns, gloves and other supplies was a big concern in March.
Seven weeks later, the unease is still very real even though the surge in novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients in central Alabama and at UAB Hospital has not been as overwhelming as feared.
The fact is PPE was and still is in short supply because of the spread of COVID-19.
After two weeks of discussion and simulations that began at the beginning of March, UAB has adopted and is currently implementing three different sterilization strategies to reprocess N95s. The strategies include V-PRO sterilization, bioquell hydrogen peroxide machine decontamination and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.
“These are unusual times for all health care workers across the nation. We’re facing a pandemic, and we don’t have the supplies available to care for these patients,” said Rachael Lee, M.D., assistant professor in the UAB School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases and the hospital’s health care epidemiologist. “Every hospital is looking at ways to safely reprocess their respirators so that we can protect our health care workers and provide the care we need to provide to these patients. What we’re doing has the best available evidence with it and research behind it, and I feel confident that what we’re doing is the right pathway until we can get a steady stream of N95s coming back into the system.”
According to Laura Kowalczyk, vice president of Supply Chain Services for UAB Medicine, replenishing the supply of N95 respirators and some other equipment is going to be a struggle that will stretch over a period of months.
“Our challenges aren’t on the horizon. They are now. And what we need is no different from that of our peers around the country,” Kowalczyk said. “Nationally we are all struggling. It’s certainly going to continue to be an issue for us, and we anticipate its being an ongoing issue well into the summer and early fall."
UAB leaders say the strategies for reprocessing the N95s are helping to extend use of N95s and have, for now, kept the hospital from running out of masks at an accelerated rate.
Since the hospital began the three decontamination techniques March 21, more than 8,000 N95 respirators have been reprocessed for use multiple times. N95s can potentially be reprocessed and reused up to 10 times, as long as they continue to hold their seal to the face.
The V-PRO technique has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Research at Duke University and the University of Nebraska proved the efficacy of the bioquell and UV techniques.
“All of these processes decontaminate or sterilize the masks, and there is no coronavirus on them,” Lee said.
