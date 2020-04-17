Tuscaloosa County Health Department offered COVID-19 clinic Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Health Department turned its parking lot into a drive through coronavirus testing clinic for several hours Friday.
“We’re getting more testing out to people who might not have testing available,” said Tommy Dockery, the Director of Emergency Preparedness for West Central District of the Alabama Department of Public Health,
People who were tested made appointments before arriving. They also had to fit the criteria to be tested: 65 or older, exhibit certain symptoms and or work in healthcare.
“We recommend you are at least symptomatic because there is a limited number of testing kits. And we want to make sure that the right people get tested,” Dockery continued.
Dockery felt guidance from the state has encouraged people to make good choices to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“I think we finally started to see some good results from the state health officer orders of isolating and staying at home and not gathering in large groups.”
Tests taken Friday are sent to the state lab in Montgomery. Test results are usually available after about 8 hours.
