Top 5 non-COVID-19 stories for April 13-17
April 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 5:05 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here is a look at the top 5 non-COVID-19 stories WBRC FOX6 News viewers clicked on for the week of April 13-17.

Number one on the list was weather as Alabama faces another FIRST ALERT for possible storms on Sunday.

https://www.wbrc.com/weather/

Number two was technically COVID-19-related, but so many people clicked on it or called about it we had to include the track your stimulus check IRS tool.

https://www.wbrc.com/2020/04/13/track-your-stimulus-payment-using-upcoming-irs-tool/

Number three was the Birmingham police officer arrested in what the chief calls “a love triangle gone wrong.”

https://www.wbrc.com/2020/04/11/bham-officer-arrested-love-triangle-murder/

Number four was the heartbreaking story of a Mississippi deputy and his wife both killed in an Easter Sunday tornado. The Lawrence County deputy died a hero, trying to protect his wife.

https://www.wbrc.com/2020/04/12/lawrence-county-deputy-wife-killed-easter-sunday-storm/

Number five was Landen Godsey’s 9th birthday celebration. Landen was critically injured in a north Alabama tornado in December. He lost both of his parents in that storm.

https://www.wbrc.com/2020/04/14/happy-birthday-landen-little-boy-injured-tornado-celebrates-with-parade/

