Top 5 non-COVID-19 stories for April 13-17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here is a look at the top 5 non-COVID-19 stories WBRC FOX6 News viewers clicked on for the week of April 13-17.
Number one on the list was weather as Alabama faces another FIRST ALERT for possible storms on Sunday.
Number two was technically COVID-19-related, but so many people clicked on it or called about it we had to include the track your stimulus check IRS tool.
Number three was the Birmingham police officer arrested in what the chief calls “a love triangle gone wrong.”
Number four was the heartbreaking story of a Mississippi deputy and his wife both killed in an Easter Sunday tornado. The Lawrence County deputy died a hero, trying to protect his wife.
Number five was Landen Godsey’s 9th birthday celebration. Landen was critically injured in a north Alabama tornado in December. He lost both of his parents in that storm.
