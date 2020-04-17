Temporary shelter in Jefferson County for homeless during COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Unified Command Center is opening up a temporary shelter for people who are homeless during the the COVID-19 crisis.
The shelter is adjacent to the Jefferson County Department of Health Annex (401 14th Street South, 35233). The shelter will provide a quick testing service to persons showing symptoms who are referred through shelters or other relevant agencies.
The site will only provide temporary shelter for those who meet the guidance provided by the JCDH.
If a person’s test is negative, they will be cleared to return to their shelter.
If a person’s test is positive, they will be placed in quarantine for the 14-day period and provided with care.
To volunteer to work with the homeless and other populations in need, the Command Center has centralized opportunities.
Anyone interested should visit https://olc.alabamafirecollege.org/ to register, take a brief online training, and select your area of interest. Once completed save your form and a member of the Command team will be in touch. Please do not volunteer if you have health issues such as asthma, diabetes, heart or lung issues.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.