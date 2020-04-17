‘I feel perfectly safe eating in a restaurant’: Lt. Gov. Ainsworth recommends some businesses could open immediately

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and State Rep. Danny Garrett (R - Trussville) held a news conference to reopen Alabama responsibly.
Governor Ivey asked the Small Business Commission, which is statutorily led by Ainsworth, to submit recommendations for safely reopening businesses, restoring commerce, and recharging Alabama’s economy while, at the same time, protecting the public health.
Friday, April 17, the commission turned their recommendations into Governor Ivey.
Garrett said the priority is to protect people’s health, but he said there are stark financial statistics, for example, 300,000 people have filed for unemployment since March in Alabama.
Millions of dollars have been lost since the stay at home order.
Garrett said small businesses want to reopen, but they want to protect people first. There were three questions the Small Business Commission asked business owners in their survey about reopening.
1 - What will you do to protect employees?
2 - What will you do to protect customers?
3 - What will you do to stop the spread of COVID-19?
Garrett said the main things that will be considered are social distancing, limiting the numbers of people in a store at one time, and enhancing the efforts on cleanliness and sanitization.
Lt. Governor Ainsworth says he believes these places could reopen immediately:
- Retail stores - they should be able to operate at 50 percent capacity with check out lines clearly marked. Doors and exits will have regular sanitization measures.
- Ainsworth and Garrett believe there’s a way to open restaurants as well, immediately. Make sure there is 6 feet apart seating, limit to 6 guests per table and make sure all surfaces are cleaned regularly. Right now, bars are not included in this list.
- Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, salons - all employees required to wear masks - no customers in waiting areas - by appointment only
- Child care facilities- follow CDC guidelines, including 11 children in a facility at one time
These businesses are recommended to reopen May 1
May 1 - medical services, doctors, dentists, optometry
- Race tracks, entertainment venues, museums, theaters - 35 percent capacity , taking employees’ temperatures, sanitize regularly - keep people 6 feet apart
- Gyms, exercise facilities - social distancing - sanitize regularly
- Beaches reopening to recreational activities
Garrett and Ainsworth say what Alabama is recommending and doing fits nicely with President Trump’s guidance on reopening.
Ainsworth says if you don’t feel safe don’t go to businesses, but he thinks Alabama businesses need a chance to reopen and try and make a living.
Ivey has said the plans to reopen will be weighed alongside the recommendations of State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other medical professionals working to ensure that COVID-19 numbers continue to stabilize and decline.
Ivey has the report and the recommendations and she’s considering them now.
