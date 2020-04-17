Shelby Co. authorities looking for Chelsea business robbery suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a robbery suspect.
Authorities say the man robbed customers and employees at OrthoExpress in Chelsea. No one was injured.
The robbery happened Friday at 10:30 a.m. In a Facebook post, deputies describe the suspect as a black man possibly wearing a black hoodie and grey pants.
He’s about 6′4″ and weighs 200 pounds. He was last known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.
Residents will see an increased police presence in the area and should immediately call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.