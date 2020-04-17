Rainbow City council votes to give hazardous pay to first responders during COVID-19 emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city council in Rainbow City has given first responders a temporary hazardous pay raise.
The council met in a specially called Zoom meeting Thursday evening.
They wanted to backdate the pay to Governor Ivey’s original date of April 7, but the city attorney felt they may could run into legal issues.
Instead, the raise started Friday at the beginning of a new pay period.
Council member Rick Hill, who is the city’s former police chief, says firefighters and police are on the front lines and don’t always have the luxury of social distancing.
“They have to answer calls, firefighters having to do CPR, start IVs, have close contact with people that may or may not be infected with the coronavirus,” says Hill,who sponsored the resolution. “They are on the front lines.”
Hill says the three week period was meant to reflect the period between April 7 and 13.
He says if the stay at home order is expanded beyond the end of the month, he plans to introduce another hazardous pay raise.
