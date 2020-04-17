Queen’s Park bar relying on curbside orders until reopening

Queen’s Park already has a plan in place when it does reopen. Based off the guidelines recommended by the state, they will space seats six feet apart, limit large groups to six or less, and eliminate standing room. Over the past month, Queen’s Park has been relying on curbside orders, thanks to the COVID-19 order that was passed allowing curbside alcohol sales for bars and restaurants. Laura Newman, owner of Queen’s Park, said pivoting their business plan to curbside orders has helped save her bar.