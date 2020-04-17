Queen’s Park bar relying on curbside orders until reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If federal recommendations for reopening businesses are approved, bars would be included in the second phase. It’s a positive sign, but still means an additional few weeks of being closed.
Queen’s Park Cocktails, located off 24th Street North, needs to reopen financially, but the waiting game is what they’ll have to continue to play.
Queen’s Park already has a plan in place when it does reopen. Based off the guidelines recommended by the state, they will space seats six feet apart, limit large groups to six or less, and eliminate standing room. Over the past month, Queen’s Park has been relying on curbside orders, thanks to the COVID-19 order that was passed allowing curbside alcohol sales for bars and restaurants. Laura Newman, owner of Queen’s Park, said pivoting their business plan to curbside orders has helped save her bar.
“If I can only be open with 10 guests at a time, I’m not going to make enough profit for what I would normally be making so it’s really important that we continue to have these curbside sales. As a bar, even as restaurants are allowed to reopen and we’re not, we need to make income some way," Newman said.
Queen’s Park said they’ve been able to keep all their employees by offering curbside and “to go” cocktails.
