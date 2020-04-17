President and CEO of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Civil Rights Institute president and CEO Andrea Taylor resigns after a 5-year tenure.
“We are deeply grateful for the leadership that Ms. Taylor has provided, and are appreciative of her continued support of the mission and goals of the Institute,” said BCRI Board Chairman Isaac Cooper.
BCRI officials credit the timing of Taylor’s resignation in part to obstacles related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Taylor and the BCRI board had begun discussing a succession plan. Faced with the financial impact of the pandemic on the BCRI, Ms. Taylor decided to accelerate her transition, in hopes that her decision will create more flexibility for the Institute’s future viability,” said Cooper.
“It has truly been a privilege to serve not only the BCRI but also the entire community of people who support our mission,” Taylor said. “I count it an honor to pass the baton to the next generation of foot soldiers who will advance the fundamental human rights of all people. In the midst of this pandemic there’s clearly much work to be done in the community, the nation and across the globe. As I look forward to the next chapter in my life, I will always cherish the memories of working with our staff and stakeholders, and continue to advocate the goals of the BCRI.”
