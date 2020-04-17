FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Sunday

FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG AND SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY: We are watching the potential to see strong and severe storms Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. A warm front will try to move to the north Sunday. Areas along and south of this front will have the greatest potential to see severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk, or three out of five threat, for areas along and south of I-20. The threat for severe weather decreases as you go northwards towards Cullman and eventually Huntsville. I think the northern third of Alabama will likely remain stable with a low-end threat for severe weather. The biggest concern for North Alabama will be heavy rain and the potential to see flooding.