FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning warmer with most of us in the 40s. Today will the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We are watching a cold front that will move into our area tomorrow morning. Ahead of that front, we will see southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. The southerly wind will increase our cloud cover today and keep us warm. We should remain dry this afternoon, but rain chances will be possible tonight into Saturday morning.
SCATTERED SHOWERS EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: A weak cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama early Saturday morning. We can’t rule out scattered showers during the morning hours. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s tonight. Behind the rain, winds will shift directions from the south to the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. By Saturday afternoon, most of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG AND SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY: We are watching the potential to see strong and severe storms Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. A warm front will try to move to the north Sunday. Areas along and south of this front will have the greatest potential to see severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk, or three out of five threat, for areas along and south of I-20. The threat for severe weather decreases as you go northwards towards Cullman and eventually Huntsville. I think the northern third of Alabama will likely remain stable with a low-end threat for severe weather. The biggest concern for North Alabama will be heavy rain and the potential to see flooding.
The greatest concern Sunday will be the chance for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. If the area of low pressure trends more to the north, the severe threat will increase for most of Central Alabama. If the low trends farther south, our severe threat decreases and will be focused in south Alabama.
WHAT TO EXPECT SUNDAY: We could see a wave of showers and thunderstorms move through our area during the morning hours. I can’t rule out a strong storm Sunday morning with the potential to produce gusty winds and large hail. The main chance to see severe weather will likely occur during the evening and overnight hours. There is a chance we could see a storm complex move through our area Sunday night capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Sunday. Temperatures could climb into the mid 70s south of I-20. Areas north of I-20/59 will likely stay in the 60s to the lower 70s.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL: The system moving in Sunday has the potential to produce heavy rain and flash flooding. Most locations will pick up 1-3 inches of rain. We could see some spots receive higher totals around 3-5 inches.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will trend drier Monday and Tuesday as high pressure moves into our area. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
MORE STORMY WEATHER: Models continue to show an unsettled weather pattern continue for the middle of next week. Another potent system could move into our area late Wednesday night into Thursday giving us showers and storms. There’s a chance we could see strong and severe storms, but it remains way to early to determine specific details at this time. We will monitor the trends over the weekend. We should have specific details on this system once the storms move out of here on Sunday.
