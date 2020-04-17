COVID-19 testing improves around the state, but more is needed to reopen businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big key to reopening businesses in the state will be the availability of testing for COVID-19.
When testing first got off the ground it was difficult and limited. Health officials believe we are doing a better job but still not where we need to be ready to open up the state just yet.
“We need more testing than we have. We are doing a better job than we were a month ago. We have testing mostly daily in about 57 of our 67 counties,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
Over at UAB they have been testing for the employees for some time now. “We have been able for the last few weeks to offer almost 500 tests daily to our patients, our healthcare workers and some employees.” Dr. George Netto, Chair of Pathology at UAB said.
Dr. Netto hopes to see testing to see testing expand to tracing and isolation soon.
The business community is ready to get back to work.
“We want you guys to get trimmed up. We want to do this this right way. Get out when we have masks, sanitizers. Sterilize our tools.” Demetrius Starks of Dee’s Barbershop said.
Starks says he wants to see help soon. “You got your notes. You got your mortgage, children. If you are not working, your wife is not working that puts you in bad situation,” Starks said.
Despite the need of small business, Dr. Harris said they are seeing improvement but it remains to be seen if it will improve enough by May first for a full scale reopening of businesses.
