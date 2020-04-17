Could thermal technology be the new, best way to check temperatures?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - xLabs has created new technology they’re hoping can keep people safe from COVID-19. The new device is called Feevr and it shows if a person has an elevated temperature.
“I think we all know what’s going to happen. Just like 9-11 changed things for security, COVID-19 is going to change the work place - even temporarily,” said Steve McClinton, VP of sales at xLabs.
Our new normal involves extra health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.
Developers created the Feevr device using artificial intelligence technology and a FLIR thermal imagining camera. It detects a person’s skin temperature from 6-10 feet away.
“It’s to help create a barrier to keep people from being cross infected,” said McClinton.
As people move in front of the camera, the system starts reading. If the person has an elevated temperature, a red box shows up around their head and alerts staff that they need additional testing. Developers say this is not a medical device, but it could be used as a first step in identify people who may have a fever - which is a COVID-19 symptom.
“It will alert you and you can do a secondary protocol. You could politely give them a disposable thermometer and check on their own to see if the readings are correct,” said McClinton.
As businesses across the country look to reopen, the company believes this could be an essential pre-screening device.
“Before you come into the lobby, before you come into someone’s office,” said McClinton, “When businesses open up there has to be protocol for the public to feel safe that we’re doing something.”
For more information on the device, visit www.feevr.info.
