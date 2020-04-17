Birmingham cleaning service uses EPA-approved protectant against coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham cleaning service is on a mission to bring peace of mind to nonessential business owners who have had to close their doors during the pandemic.
The service goes beyond the regular sterilization.
Pure Maintenance of Alabama says their goal is to help those businesses hardest hit by the Coronavirus, hoping to get non-essential businesses in the best possible shape to reopen as soon as it’s allowed.
Pure Maintenance of Alabama has a treatment solution called EverPURE that was just approved by the EPA to basically become a barrier to all known pathogens, including human coronavirus, for up to 90 days.
They use EverPURE as the second step to the process, which takes a few hours.
Before that, they use a hospital-grade sterilant called InstaPURE.
The company says this is not only to sterilize and protect the space, but it’s also to make business owners, staff, and patrons feel safe.
“Ideally, when places are able to re-open, the boom of their business comes back within that first 90 days. So business owners are really wanting to be able to leverage that they’ve taken the steps necessary for their employees and for their patrons right off the bat,” said Katie Johnston with Pure Maintenance of Alabama.
Owner Chad Adams says this is one major way they can support the city and its businesses right now.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.