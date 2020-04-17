ADOC confirms first cases of COVID-19 and possible virus related death within state prison system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of corrections confirms three inmates within the state prison system have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two cases have been reported out of St. Clair Correctional facility in Springville and one case has been reported at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs.
According to the ADOC these three positive tests represent the first verified COVID-19 cases among ADOC’s inmate population.
One of the inmates who tested positive is also possibly the prison system’s first virus related death. According to the ADOC the inmate was terminally ill and died less than 24 hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Below is a full statement released by the ADOC in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.