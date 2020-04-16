17-year-old Stark County high school student makes face shields

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Central Catholic High School student used his own money to buy materials so he could make face shields for first responders.
Brock Stropki then used his 3D printer to make 40 face shields.
The high school junior donated those shields to the Green firefighters.
Stropki and a fellow Central Catholic student, Blake Abbott, are now making mask clips for healthcare workers with the 3D printer.
They plan on donating the mask clips to Aultman Hospital.
