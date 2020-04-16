Virtual Ready to Work classes available for job seekers during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers in Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor show 5.2 million people filed for unemployment insurance just last week.
And that’s down from the week before.
But, there are companies still out there hiring.
So, if you’re out a job, and you really don’t know if your job will even be there when businesses start re-opening, careers experts in West Alabama have advice for you.
They say to see this as an opportunity to learn new work skills that could help you land a job in a different industry.
Right now, West Alabama Works and Shelton State Community College are offering the regions first virtual Ready to Work course.
The executive director says with many industries in desperate need of more employees during COVID-19, they needed a safe way to train future workers.
Ready to work virtual classes target entry-level jobs in high-paying industries like manufacturing and automotive.
“This is a weird time, but there are also opportunities during this time. Maybe you want to change your career path. This is a time you can do that. You can get that training. Ready to work, for example, is free training. You can get that training and maybe change your career path, maybe maybe do something that’s going to make more money or maybe have better benefits for you along the way,” said Tara Bullock, communications and marketing coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce and West Alabama Works.
The program last three weeks, and all of the courses can be done using a smart phone.
You can also choose between three class times.
Visit westalabamajobs.com for more information or to apply.
