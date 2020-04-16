Virtual Ready to Work classes available for job seekers during COVID-19

“This is a weird time, but there are also opportunities during this time. Maybe you want to change your career path. This is a time you can do that. You can get that training. Ready to work, for example, is free training. You can get that training and maybe change your career path, maybe maybe do something that’s going to make more money or maybe have better benefits for you along the way,” said Tara Bullock, communications and marketing coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce and West Alabama Works.