US Attorney warns hospitals about price-gouging, UAB Medicine reports one case

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – DCH Health System has received unsolicited offers for personal protective equipment (PPE) costing four-to-five times higher what it normally pays, said a spokesman. UAB Medicine has refused to pay some prices quoted for PPE and had to report one case of price-gouging.
“These frauds are happening here in the state of Alabama. That is the message that I want to convey to every citizen here,” said US Attorney Jay Town, Northern District of Alabama. “They are happening here.”
He added, “Every citizen of this state needs to be aware that they’re not immune, just as we are not immune to COVID-19 we are not immune to related frauds either.”
Town sent a letter to hospitals in Alabama to warn about COVID-19 frauds and to ask hospitals to report hoarding and price-gouging of PPEs.
“It’s not only worthy for them to be on the lookout for personal protective equipment that has no efficacy but it’s also worth it for them to have a direct line of communication to the federal prosecutor here in the Northern District,” explained US Attorney Town.
“As a whole, we have been able to source PPE at pretty standard prices, but there are exceptions based on what has been available. We have refused to pay some of the prices out there," said Laura Kowalczyk, Vice President of Supply Chain Services, UAB Medicine.
“We require every vendor who wants to supply us with PPE to provide a sample to us so we can examine, test and give to infection prevention for review, if necessary, to determine its efficacy.”
UAB Medicine has reported one instance of price-gouging, however details of the case were not immediately available.
Americans are reporting millions of dollars lost in COVID-19 related schemes and every week, US Attorney Town said the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline is getting more than 1,000 complaints.
“Some of those complaints are about instances in the state of Alabama.” The Federal Trade Commission is reporting COVID-19 fraud complaints are on the rise in Alabama, tripling in less than a month. “The fraudsters definitely are targeting Alabamians in such a way that do impact negatively our medical facilities and our hospitals here in the district,” said Town.
Town said while he can’t comment on ongoing investigations, he said his office is responding to complaints.
The DOJ is warning people to be aware of COVID-19 schemes, including:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
