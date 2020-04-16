UPDATE: Woman who received over $1,000 COVID-19 bill now doesn’t owe anything

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for that Helena woman who got a sky high bill after being tested for coronavirus. The owner of the lab now says she doesn’t owe a thing.
Bijauna Harris is all smiles after finding out she’s not going to have to pay that over $1,000 bill she received this week after being tested for COVID-19 and other respiratory issues. She got a call Wednesday from Todd Cook, the co-owner of LabWorks saying the billing for the lab is handled through a third party. Cook tells us Harris should have never received a bill. He says his lab doesn’t set pricing.
Harris who is out of work right now says she’s grateful she’s not stuck with the bill.
“Definitely a big relief and I’m thankful for that. He was a very kind guy when I talked to him and he understood you know why I had been upset and he apologized and said he felt bad that I even got the bill in the first place,” Harris said.
Cook tells us he runs a God-centered operation and that he’s in business to help people and he’s not trying to profit off of anyone especially during a pandemic.
