UA helping provide COVID-19 testing to Black Belt region

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is partnering with Alabama Power and the mayor of Livingston to provide free coronavirus testing to residents.
The Dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences said providing screenings in the Black Belt region is so important because there is limited access to health care in those communities and according to the numbers that they’ve seen, a low level of testing in those areas is being demonstrated.
UA is helping provide coronavirus screenings in Livingston starting Thursday with their mobile outreach unit . Screenings will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Jaycee Park in Livingston as long as supplies last.
Attempts will be made to screen all who come. The screening process includes questions about symptoms experienced, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath. Temperatures will be taken if people report a fever.
People don’t need health insurance to be screened and tested, but health insurance information will be collected for those who provide it.
