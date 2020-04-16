Tuscaloosa Mayor talks reopening the city after coronavirus related curfew ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No date has been set for the city of Tuscaloosa to reopen. But Mayor Walt Maddox also isn’t wasting time in planning how that could happen.
“To continue to fight this pandemic while also planning for the future,” Maddox said on why he is working on plans to lift Tuscaloosa’s 24-hour curfew and eventually reopen the city.
He wants to announce those plans on April 28th. But Tuscaloosa would not reopen on that same day. He said that will be based on advice from medical professionals locally and at the state level and how coronavirus is trending in the city.
“Number one it’s going to be healthcare driven. Number two, it’s going to have to fit into the guidelines of the Alabama Public Department of Health and third it’s going to have to be flexible,” he added.
Maddox feels residents who have helped keep coronavirus from spreading deserve to have some hope that an end is in sight. When conditions in Tuscaloosa become safe for people to travel and all businesses prepare to reopen, the city has a plan in to make that transition happen as smoothly as possible.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.